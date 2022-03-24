Drake gifts $100,000 to young basketball player: ‘We’re gonna bless them tonight’

Drake has surprised a young basketball player with a very generous gift, after having what he described as an “incredible night” on the crypto betting website Stake. The acclaimed rapper wanted to share the joy and decided to use his winnings for a good cause, gifting $100,000 to a young athlete named Michael, who attends Toronto’s Royal Crown Academy.

Drake posted a video of the special moment, accompanied by LeBron James, meeting with the family of the student and surprising them with the money at the Harbour 60 restaurant in Canada.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred. So, I play for fun and I play in the hopes that I can spread love always,” the singer said to the athlete, “I respect your hard work a lot. On behalf of me and my brother (LeBron) and Stake, we wanted to give you this, it’s $100,000. Hopefully, it makes this journey a little easier.”

Lebron said he hopes “it takes the burden off of your chest, off of your heart,” making the moment even more emotional for Michael and his mother, who hugged the two icons and accepted the gift.

“She’s grinding,” Drake said about Michael’s mother, “She’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son obviously does incredible things, which we pray he will. But we’re here tonight, me and LeBron, on behalf of Stake, to just try and make things a little easier. We’re gonna bless them tonight.”

Drake also donated $1 million to the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, which is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We’re going to dedicate $1 million to the I Promise School and I’m going to drop it off myself,“ he said, to which LeBron responded, ”Appreciate it, my kids are going to go crazy for that!“