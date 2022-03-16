Drake proves Adonis is his mini-me as they show off matching braids

Two peas in a pod!

While Drake has always kept his personal life fairly private, over the years, he’s opened up more and more about his relationship with his 4-year-old son, Adonis. From heartfelt birthday messages to videos of his little one on the basketball court, fans can’t get enough of the rapper showing off their father-son relationship.

The most recent post from the Toronto native comes in the form of a selfie, as Drake shows off his and Adonis’ new matching hairdo. The entertainer debuted his new style last week, sporting five straight back braids in addition to his signature facial hair. In his new selfie, he poses next to Adonis, who is wearing an idential haristyle, with his blond locks pulled back and similarly braided.

Though this is a look is new for Drake, who was recently seen with a shorter cut, the style is a signature one for his son and his long, curly hair. The 4-year-old, who Drake shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, often has his hair styled in cornrows, like in photos from his birthday party in October.

At the time, Drake shared multiple photos from his son’s race car-themed celebration, which show Adonis wearing corn rows as the rapper sported a heart shaved into his hairline. Drizzy had that design on his forehead for a while as promotion for his latest album, Certified Lover Boy.

While adjusting to the idea of fatherhood is something Drake may have struggled with in the beginning, he’s clearly a proud papa now!