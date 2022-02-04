Watch Drake gape at his son’s superior French skills

Drake uploaded an adorable and unexpectedly deep video of his son, Adonis Graham. Over the weekend, Drake uploaded a video of his son, talking about death and the universe, all in beautiful French. I guess that’s what they do in Canada.

The adorable video starts off normal enough, with Adonis asking Drake whether he’ll be bigger than him. “Am I going to be much bigger than you?” Drake replied. “I don’t think so. You are pretty tall.” This provides Adonis with a perfect opportunity to show off his French skills. “Do you want me to teach you how I’m going to be en français?” says the four-year-old. He then proceeds to explain his thought in French, having his dad repeat after him, with Drake sweetly playing along.

In some pretty advanced French – better than ours – Adonis speaks about the universe and death, and how we all return to space at some point. Our crude translation: “One day, when I’m big, you are going to die and you are going to return to the universe.” Drake’s face can’t be described with words. He says “What?” and then laughs. “Is that really what you said or now are you just making stuff up? You’re a funny guy.” The video prompted a hilarious response from social media, with people shocked over Adonis’ French and deep thoughts. “Ok French poet go off,” someone wrote. “Already speaking another language… bruh I’m getting old,” wrote someone else.