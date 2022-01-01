Drake proudly cheers on his 4-year-old Adonis as he plays at their home basketball court

We all know how much Drake loves the NBA, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he might be raising a future basketball star.

The More Life rapper posted an adorable video of his 4-year-old son Adonis, which features the little one showing off his impressive ball handling skills. In the clip, which Drake shared to his Instagram Story Wednesday, December 29, Adonis dribbles a basketball multiple times before tossing the ball up into the hoop.

After efortlessly making the shot, the toddler smiles into the camera and is met with cheers from his audience watching on the court. The young basketball prospect also gets a big hug from his friend, who is playing the game alongside him.

This sweet post from Drake comes after he shared another moment with his son on Instagram as the two of them spent time some quality together for the holidays.

The “God’s Plan” singer shared a black-and-white video of himself, Adonis, and another little boy play wrestling on Christmas, showing himself in full dad-mode. In the clip, the toddlers giggle loudly as they tumble over one another and on top of Drake, who is all caught up in the chaos.

“Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖,” he captioned the post, proving just how much he’s loving fatherhood.