Eva Longoria and son Santiago Bastón summons the Summer in adorable post

Give Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Bastón some Summer weather because they desperately want it! The actress, businesswoman, and activist took to social media to share an adorable snap of her and her son while wearing beach clothes.

The 47-year-old star took advantage of her visit to Florida to spend some time near the sand. Longoria’s post comes days after attending Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach.

“Summer, where are you?” Longoria captioned the photo, in which she can be seen wearing a white one-piece bathing suit and Santiago rocking a blue and green paisley set. “We are ready!!!!” she concluded.

Eva’s mini-vacay also comes after premiering her new podcast from iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network, Connections with Eva Longoria. The actress, producer, and humanitarian will use the platform to take her audience back to the very foundation of what makes us human —our desire to connect with others authentically.

Eva Longoria is also working on documenting Jalisco’s beauty for her CNN+ show Searching for Mexico, a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. According to Deadline, the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.

The Mexican-American star isn’t new to exploring Jalisco. Longoria co-founded Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun,” a tequila company made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.