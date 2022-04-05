Danna Paola sounds off on Twitter! Singer calls out social media trolls

Danna Paola took to Twitter during the 2022 Grammy Awards to share with her fans the celebrities she thought should take home the award. However, social media trolls started arguing and judging her musical taste, and the Mexican star had to stop the nonsense.

The 26-years-old Elite actress said she had to take a break from tweeting because she felt overwhelmed with so many hateful comments. “I left Twitter yesterday because, brother, wtf… so much hate for a musical opinion… Peace,” the brunette wrote.

“If someone gives their opinion, likes or dislikes something, everything turns upside down… and the level of fights and words between you all is not measured, it is one thing to discuss an issue and another to insult someone,” she clarified. “We are in a moment of so much hate in the world, and this social platform does not realize how toxic and harmful it is for everyone,” she added.

Danna also reflected and advised users to be more cautious when sharing their opinions: “Seriously, many people suffer from depression due to social media, anxiety, bullying, and worse here on Twitter than there are no filters and nobody tells you anything.”

Another star taking a break from Twitter is Dominican descent rapper Cardi B. The star recently announced that she was shutting down her account due to the hateful comments aimed at her innocent kids.

Fans of the artist claimed that Cardi led them to believe she would attend the televised show on Sunday in Las Vegas. In now deleted tweets, Cardi responded to her fans’ reactions.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f—in dumb— fan base,” she wrote, “You got the slow dumb—es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f— ? When the f— I hinted I was going ?just f—in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”