Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumors: ‘Leave me alone’

Hailey Bieber has had enough! The 25-year-old, who recently suffered a health scare, model is reacting to pregnancy rumors, taking to Instagram to respond to some of the comments under a recent Instagram post by Radar Online.

Justin and Hailey recently walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, wearing a white Saint Laurent gown, and after being photographed together at the highly anticipated event, online users started the rumors on social media.

“FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER,” Radar Online wrote.

The model was quick to shut down rumors, writing under the post “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.” This is not the first time Hailey has been forced to respond to pregnancy rumors, saying to her fans and followers in 2019 “The internet is funny!! No, I’m not pregnant I just really love food.”

Hailey is currently focused on the launch of her skincare brand ‘Rhode’ and recently opened up about her plans to expand their family in the future, explaining that “ideally” they would try to have children in the next couple of years and not in the near future, as her life is “a little bit too hectic.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married,” she said in February, “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”