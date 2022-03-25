Oscars 2022: ‘Encanto’ composer Germaine Franco is the first Latina nominated in the category ‘Best Original Score’

Disney’s Encanto will bring its magic to the 94th Academy Awards. The enchanting story about the Madrigals shows a side of Colombia that stays away from stereotypical shows and movies people are used to seeing.

The animated film brings love, Latinx culture, and music to another level. Now it’s been recognized with several nominations, including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.”

Disney’s movie ‘Encanto’ explores Colombian culture and charm

On Sunday, March 27, the Latino and Hispanic community will tune in Academy Awards’ broadcast not only to enjoy the first-ever live performance of the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but also to witness the moment Germaine Franco walks the red carpet with the hope to become the first Latina and woman of color to win in the category Best Original Score.

The Mexican American percussionist and composer of Encanto knows what it feels to be the first. Franco is the first woman to score a Disney animated feature film. She was in charge of writing and composing original music specifically to accompany the film, using orchestral, instrumental, or choral pieces to give the required emotion from beginning to end.

“Latinos gotta represent when we can!” says Franco, who is not new in the field, but still, until now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes her work.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco pose with their Variety Artisans Awards during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on March 7, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California.

The composer has been honored multiple times before. At the 2018 ASCAP Awards, she won the prestigious Shirley Walker Award for her achievements and “contributed to the diversity of film and television music.”

“I believe in the music, and I believe in myself,” says Franco, as the Los Angeles Times reported. “But many people have helped me along the way. Many people wanted this film to happen.”

Franco’s work in Encanto complements the movie’s soundtrack, including eight songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. “When Lin-Manuel calls you up, you go for it,” says Franco. “Lin creates beautiful worlds in his songs, and since I came later, I wanted to do my best to stay in the world that he started with,” she adds. “There was a synthesis, an interconnectedness that opened up our creative vision.”