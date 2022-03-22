Nicolas Cage insists his fifth marriage will be his last: ‘This is it’

Nicolas Cage may be in his fifth marriage, but that’s not because he takes the commitment lightly.

The 58-year-old got married to 27-year-old Riko Shibata in February 2021, marking the fifth time he said “I do.” Cage married Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and their divorce was finalized in 2001; he married Lisa Marie Presley in August 2002 and filed for divorce three months later; he married Alice Kim in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2016; and he wed Erika Koike in March 2019 and was granted a divorce in June 2019.

Now, the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor is expecting a child with Shibata, and he insists this union will be his last.

During an interview with GQ for the magazine’s April 2022 issue, Nicolas explained his many marriages, saying, “I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can. It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me.”

“I mean, this is not happening again,” he said of his fifth marriage. “This is it. This is it.”

Back in January, Cage echoed that same sentiment during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.”

Caage and Shibata, who is also an actor, said their “I do’s” during a “very small and intimate wedding” at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last year. The paid got married on February 16 to honor his late father’s birthday.

The happy couple posed for their first-ever joint magazine cover for Flaunt magazine in October 2021. The following month, they walked the red carpet of together for the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party.