Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in upcoming film, explains why he is perfect for the role

Nicolas Cage is all set to play Dracula in the horror film “Renfield.” And, if you had any doubts about his ability to pull off the most historic and famous vampire of all time, rest assured; Cage has it under control.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicolas Cage talked about movies, his upcoming projects, his pet crow and his love for the gothic. We’re obsessed.

©GettyImages



Nicolas Cage at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

In the interview, Cage talked about his pets, a cat called Merlin and a crow named Hoogan. Hoogan lives with him on his Las Vegas home, and likes to insult him. “It’s comical, at least, it is to me,” Cage says. “When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth,” he said.

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to weird movies, a talent he’s been exploiting to great success over the past couple of years, where he’s gotten the chance to play strange roles in great films. He’s excited to play a vampire and to play with the horror genre. “The key, I think, is movement,” Cage said. “I saw a movie called ‘Malignant’ and the director James Wan and the actress created this choreography that was terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in ‘Ringu.’”

©GettyImages



Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shabata, at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Cage also discussed his love for films, and how they came to him at a pivotal point in his life. “I used to work at the Fairfax Cinema on Beverly, selling tickets and popcorn,” he said. “It was my first job. I was 15 and all I cared about was cinema. I wanted to be in movies. Cinema had always been a friend to me as a child. It helped me through different difficult periods.”

“Renfield” will start shooting in the next month and will be directed by Chris McKay. It co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, and it’s a different take on the typical Dracula story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, instead of focusing on Dracula, the film focuses on Renfield, Dracula’s henchman, and on the toxic and codependent relationship he has with the vampire.