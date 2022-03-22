Kim Kardashian is a soccer mom! Star supports her son Saint in his recent game [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian does it all! In addition to being a reality tv personality and businesswoman, Kim is also a soccer mom. The 41-year-old Los Angeles native put on a Balenciaga jersey, let her hair down, and attended fresh-faced to her son Saint’s soccer game after returning from the SKIMS pop-up shop opening in Miami.

Kim Kardashian is a soccer mom! Star supports her son Saint in his recent game

Kardashian sat down in picnic chairs while holding her coffee. The proud mom also sat with Saint while he took a break.

Kim Kardashian at Saint’s soccer game

Kim’s outing comes after debuting SKIMS’s first-ever pop-up. Inside, visitors can purchase from the full range of minimalist bikinis, sporty one-pieces, stylish cover-ups designed for in and out of the water, poolside to pool party, beach, and beyond.

Fans of the brand will also find an extensive range of cuts and coverage designed for comfort and confidence in fast-drying, durable fabrics, and recycled materials, everything intended to enhance every type of body. After the installation opened to the public, the 41-year-old fashion icon went partying with friends.