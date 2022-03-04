Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This week it was announced that Kim Kardashian is officially divorced from Kanye West, after months of controversy. According to TMZ, the judge did not object to allowing Kim’s status as single, however, she will have to meet certain conditions. As the most popular of the Kardashians celebrates her new marital status, we have her marriage history for you. Remember that Kim has walked the isle two other times. In her first marriage, she married Damon Thomas (2000 to 2003) and in her second marriage, she married Kris Humphries (2011).
