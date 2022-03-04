The player for the New Jersey Nets spoke about his marriage in 2019 in an essay he wrote for The Player’s Tribune, where he described how his separation from Kim affected him. “I should have known what I was getting myself into. I was not aware of how much my life was going to change, of course. But what really bothers me is hearing people say that it was all a farce. There are many aspects of that world that are fake, but as far as our relationship was concerned, it was one hundred percent real.“

“It is never easy to face the pain that involves going through something like this, in front of your family and your friends... But when you also have to do it in front of everyone, in such a public way, it is brutal,” he said about the controversy of his divorce. He even said that on the courts, when he played, they booed him... just like it’s now happening to Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.