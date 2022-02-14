Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities in attendance at Super Bowl 2022! From Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, to The Weekend, the celebrities didn’t miss the most important football event of the year.

The power couple — composed of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, of course — was among the slew of celebrities who were in attendance at the game.

In addition, Kanye West went with some of his famous friends, including Tyga. He was all in black and wearing his now-standard black mask. He took his kids North and Saint to the game. BONUS: The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was spotted in the crowd alongside his cousin Eugenie.