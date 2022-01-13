Vicente Fernández
Tribute

Los Angeles Bailey Street might be renamed ‘Vicente Fernández’

LA’s Councilman Kevin de León presented the motion comparing the singer to Frank Sinatra

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Beloved Mexican singer, actor, and icon Vicente Fernández might have a street named after him in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León presented the motion to rename Bailey Street (between First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near Mariachi Plaza) in honor of the late singer.

“Unfortunately, with the council in a recess in December, we did not have the opportunity to recognize this cultural icon, whose music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his homeland of Mexico but throughout the world,” said De León referring to “El Rey de las Rancheras.”

Vicente Fernandez In Concert©GettyImages
Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida

De León compared Fernández with Frank Sinatra, adding that the legendary singer’s “awards and accolades are too numerous to mention.” The councilman highlighted Fernández‘s multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards and reminded everyone of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez Dies At Age 81©GettyImages
Fans honor Vicente Fernández at the site of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California. The legendary Mexican singer passed away at the age of 81.

“His legacy is not just his music,” the councilman said, “but the memories we all were able to make listening to the music he created and shared with us.”

De León described Don Vicente as the “boss of bosses” and said that there’s no better place to honor Fernández than in the city with the second-largest Mexican population in the world.

If the motion gets approved, Mariachi Plaza, known for its history as a center for mariachi music, where mariachi musicians gather in hopes of being hired to play in private parties, will have a new location to the east and musicians another reason to be proud.

Annual Mariachi Festival Resumes In Los Angeles After 2020 Covid Cancelation©GettyImages
Musicians hold hands as they worship during Mass at the 32nd Mariachi Festival. The festival is held annually at Mariachi Plaza in the historic Boyle Heights neighborhood but was only held virtually last year due to the pandemic. The community of mariachi performers there were severely affected by the pandemic. The event was dedicated to honor the women of mariachi culture.

After the passing of Don Vicente, musician Sergio Olvera told the Los Angeles Times that he was grateful to Fernández because thanks to his music, he was able to be hired to play at birthdays and weddings. “Vicente Fernández has given us a lot of work,” Olvera said, adding, “He was a fighter. A tireless fighter for his profession.

Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest icons of Mexican music, died on December 12 at 81. The singer, also known as “El Charro de Huentitán,” had worried his family and fans after spending more than four months hospitalized at the Country 2000 medical center in Guadalajara, Jalisco. His family released the details through a statement on his official Instagram profile.

Don Vicente Fernández, known for classics like “El Rey” and “Volver, Volver,” died on the same day as the country celebrates the Virgin of Guadalupe. This national holiday in Mexico marks an appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young indigenous man on December 12th, 1531.

