Kylie Jenner is the queen of Instagram! The beauty mogul is the first woman to reach 300 million followers

Kylie Jenner’s success is measured by the numbers of zeros in her bank account and followers in her Instagram account. There is no doubt that Kylie Jenner is the Queen of Instagram, and at 24 years old, she has become the first woman in the world to reach 300 million followers.

Jenner’s milestone positions her account in third place, behind soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo with 388 million. The account with the most followers is Instagram‘s with 460 million.

In 2019, Ariana Grande took Selena Gomez’s title and became the most-followed woman on Instagram with 146.5 million followers.

Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott and hasn’t been very active on social media after the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

After sharing a throwback picture of her mother, Kris Jenner, on Christmas Eve, she returned on New Year‘s Eve to reflect on 2021. “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤,” she concluded.