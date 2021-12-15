Penélope Cruz honored at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City

Penélope Cruz received an honor in an in-person gala at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit. On December 14, Chanel presented and highlighted Cruz’s tremendous contributions to the entertainment industry.
The 47-year-old Spanish actress gathered with actors and admirers, including Rebecca Hall, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger. “Penélope Cruz has mesmerized cinema audiences since 1992 as an artist who is as compelling in action-adventures as she is in auteur-driven pictures,” Rajendra Roy, the Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film at MoMA, said in a statement, as reported by Variety.
The Oscar winner arrived at the benefit’s red carpet in a red gown featuring a ruffled skirt with a large red bow. The backless dress also had sparkling straps. Cruz is accessorized with diamond-encrusted earrings and black open-toe heels.
The MoMA Film Benefit has honored other high-caliber actors, including George Clooney, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Julianne Moore, and Tom Hanks. In addition to Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Tilda Swinton, Quentin Tarantino, Almodóvar, Kathryn Bigelow, Tim Burton, and Baz Luhrmann.