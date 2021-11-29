Neslihan Atagül is recognized as Best Actress at the DIAFA Awards

Neslihan Atagül's career is proving to be unstoppable. The Turkish-born actress received the Best Actress award at the fifth edition of the DIAFA Awards, which took place on November 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 29-year-old actress was honored by the committee of the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards, which honors international and Arab personalities who stand out for their annual achievements and their contribution to culture and entertainment.

©@neslihanatagul



The Turkish-born actress was awarded for her great performances

Atagül walked the red carpet of the event and she gave her fans a glimpse of her spectacular look on social media. For the occasion, Neslihan wore a design by Özgür Masur. The gorgeous golden dress had long sleeves with a v-neckline, with sequins and crystal applications. To complete her look, the beautiful Turkish actress wore a matching headband with her outfit, which further highlighted her fine features.

Her husband and fellow actor Kadir Doğulu shared some photos honoring his wife had at the DIAFA Awards. On one of the photos Kadir gushed about his wife and wrote in Turkish: “I wish everyone could see you like me, your beautiful heart, your free conscience, your hopes for the future, then they would like to give you all the prizes. Congratulations, my beautiful and talented love. For many more ”. Neslihan and Kadir have been married since 2016, after they fell in love on the recording of Entre dos Amores (Fatih Harbiye) .