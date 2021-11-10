‘You’ stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold spark romance rumors with weekend grocery run

Onscreen lovers taking their romance to real life is nothing new--even if their storylines were a little unconventional.

You stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold are sparking romance rumors after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The actors, who play Love Quinn and Theo Engler, respectively, on the hit Netflix series, were photographed running some errands together on Sunday, November 7.

In one picture, Pedretti and Arnold were seen picking up a few household items like laundry detergent and toilet paper before grabbing some iced coffee while out and about. There’s nothing that signifies being comfortable with your partner more than browsing the groecery aisles together!

According to reports from Page Six, the pair was later seen arriving at a house together before eventually leaving.

During Season 3 of You, Victoria and Dylan’s characters enter into a flirty relationship with each other. Arnold plays Pedretti’s much-younger college student neighbor, making their romance even more innapropriate, in addition to Quinn being married to someone else.

But, in real life, the two are actually only one year apart--and Arnold is actually older!

Even though it was unconventional, to say the least, their onscreen relationship had some viewers wishing that Theo and Love would be together. Unfortunately for fans, Victoria doesn’t seem to agree.

In an interview with E! News, Pedretti said she believes that Penn Badgley’s Joe is her character’s “soulmate.”

“I do see them as soulmates,” Pedretti said at the time. “I think that they’re uniquely capable of fulfilling each other’s weaknesses, and their strengths are really there to support and uphold each other.”

Clearly, she’s more open to Arnold being her soulmate in real life--but hopefully, their love story doesn’t have the same ending.