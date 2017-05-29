Don Johnson reunites with his five children in rare family photo

Don Johnson found a reason to smile, on a somber day. The Nash Bridges star reunited with all five of his children for his father’s funeral in a photo posted on Monday, May 29. The 67-year-old took to his Instagram to share a rare family picture with of all his children including Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson, 27. The photo, which is captioned “My Beautiful children. At our farm. Grandpa Wayne RIP,” shows the actor surrounded by daughter Dakota, whom he shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, Jesse Johnson, 34, whom he shares with ex Patti D'Arbanville, and Grace, 17, Jasper, 14, and Deacon, 11, whom he fathered with wife Kelley Phleger.

©@donjohnson



Don was joined by his five children at his father's funeral

Fans were quick to heap praise on the lovely snap, with one commenting: "Such a beautiful blended family says a lot about the mums that everyone gets along." Another added: "How precious children are. Gorgeous photo @donjohnson." A third post read: "Beautiful family. So sorry for your loss. May your good memories bring you comfort as you grieve."

Meanwhile, it seems Don and his ex Melanie have stayed on great terms as the Hollywood actors celebrated Christmas together in December. Melanie, 59, took to her social media pages to share pictures of her "extended family." She captioned the sweet photo: "The whole Griffith-Johnson-Banderas-Hedren-Phleger-Bauer family Such a Merry Merry Christmas!!!! #familyforeverandever #breakingtherules." The mother-of-three also shares daughter Stella, 20, with ex Antonio Banderas and had 31-year-old son Alexander with her first husband actor Steven Bauer.

©GettyImages



Don shares daughter Dakota with ex Melanie Griffith

In the spirit of keeping their family moment's alive, Melanie, Don and Anotonio's daughters recently got together for a fashionable outing attending the Gucci resort show in Florence, Italy on May 29. Dakota and her two sisters, dressed in Gucci, sat in the front row at the brand's star-studded showcase of the 2018 collection.

