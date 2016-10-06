Watch Alec Baldwin practice Spanish as he talks raising bilingual kids with Hilaria

Correction: On December 27, 2020, Hilaria Baldwin addressed “chatter online” surrounding her culture and identity. Hilaria clarified that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and not Mallorca, Spain like her CAA Speaker’s biography previously stated prior to being updated. HOLA! USA’s original story published on May 4, 2018 noted that Hilaria was born in Spain and was raising her kids to speak her native language, Spanish. While Hilaria speaks to her children in Spanish, her statement on Instagram regarding where she was born means her native language, or language of the country where she was born, is not Spanish. Click here to find out what Hilaria said regarding her background.



Alec Baldwin is picking up a new language thanks to his Spanish-born wife, Hilaria, and their young children — Carmen, Rafael and Leo. While attending the HOLA! USA launch on September 29 in New York City, the 30 Rock star shared with HOLA! TV a few Spanish phrases he uses with his bilingual kids.

Rafael isn‘t the only one in the Baldwin household who gets told “no” in Spanish. Alec also has a laundry list of Spanish phrases for his three-year-old daughter Carmen, which includes: ”No escupimos (No spitting). No pegamos (No fighting). No gritamos (No yelling).” He added, ”That’s all I know. Don’t spit. Don’t kick.”

While the dad-of-four has mastered a number of rules in his wife‘s native language, he also has a few “positive” phrases up his sleeve, telling Hilaria: ”Te quiero mucho, tu es la amor de mi vida. (I love you very much, you are the love of my life.)”

Back in 2013, Hilaria explained to Us Weekly that she planned to raise her little girl to speak Spanish. “It‘s a little tricky because my husband doesn’t speak Spanish, so that’ll be a little tricky in the house,” the yoga instructor said at the time. ”But maybe we will have our own conversation and he’ll have to learn. We can talk behind his back. I cannot wait!”

Alec and his wife‘s attendance at the HOLA! USA launch party marked Hilaria’s first red carpet since welcoming her son, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, in early September. The mom-of-three turned heads at the event, showing off her incredible post-baby body in a chic fit and flare dress by Carmen Marc Valvo.

As for how she did it? The yoga enthusiast confessed, “My kids eat all my food and I chase after the them everywhere.” Though Alec added, ”Yeah, but you’re also a freak of nature.” Staying fit before and also during your pregnancy also helps, according to Hilaria.