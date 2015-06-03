George Clooney takes Amal to visit his hometown in Kentucky

We're used to seeing George Clooney and Amal dazzle on red carpets and dress up for nights out on the town in New York, but it seems the handsome actor and his lawyer wife enjoy a country escape with family just as much. The power couple were spotted around George's hometown of Kentucky enjoying a low-key getaway.

A couple locals took to social media to post about the A-list sightings in the area noting that the actor and lawyer were friendly to everyone. "George Clooney was in his (& my parents') hometown today," wrote an eyewitness on Twitter along with a picture of the smiling couple. "I run down this street every time I visit my grandpa!"

Dressed in casual clothes, George donned a t-shirt with his tequila brand logo, jeans and blue blazer while Amal still looked as stylish as ever in black pants, a white t-shirt and floral scarf.

Seemingly there for a hometown visit, the 54-year-old was spotted out with some family members at a local restaurant along the Ohio River. "GEORGE CLOONEY sat at the table next to me at dinner," wrote an eyewitness along with a picture of George. "Not only that, but he and his family sang Happy Birthday to me after I ate!"

The Tomorrowland star grew up in the area attending elementary school in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and Mason, Ohio. After his parents moved to Augusta, Kentucky, George attended Augusta High School and later tried out to play professional baseball with the Cincinnati Reds in 1977. He instead ended up attending Northern Kentucky University from 1979 to 1981 and majored in broadcast journalism. George briefly attended the University of Cincinnati but didn't graduate from either college.

After visiting George's family, it seems Amal will soon be closer to her own family full time. George confirmed that he and his wife will be moving to England where they purchased a nine-bedroom home seven months ago. The actor revealed their plans to relocate to the the small Berkshire village of Sonning county during an interview with Good Morning Britain's Ross King that aired May 20. "We've got a house there, we're fixing it up," he said. "We're going to be moving in at the end of the summer, and we're really excited."

