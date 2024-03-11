Uno a uno, los grandes ganadores del Oscar 2024

Los Oscar, la gala de premios más famosa del mundo del cine, han traido consigo numerosas sorpresas. Luego del derroche de glamour en la alfombra roja, uno a uno se han conocido los nombres de los ganadores de la 96a. edición de los Premios de la Academia en la emocionante ceremonia celebrada en el emblemático Dolby Theatre en Los Ángeles. Oppenheimer y Poor Things llegaron hoy como las grandes favoritas y sin duda sumarán varias estatuillas a lo largo de la noche.
Best Picture (Mejor Película)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
- The Holdovers
Best Actor (Mejor Actor)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo, Rust
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Best Actress (Mejor Actriz)
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Annette Benning, Nyad
Best Director (Mejor Director)
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Best Original Song (Mejor Canción Original)
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
Best Supporting Actor (Mejor Actor de Reparto)
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - GANADOR
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress (Mejor Actriz de Reparto)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - GANADORA
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
Best International Feature (Mejor Película Internacional)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - GANADORA
- Perfect Days (Japoón)
- La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
- Io capitano (Italia)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
Best Original Score (Mejor Banda Sonora)
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Poor Things
Best Costume Design (Mejor Diseño de vestuario)
- Barbie
- Poor Things (Holly Waddington) - GANADORA
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film Editing (Mejor Edición)
- Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) - GANADORA
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- The Holdovers
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Cinematography (Mejor Fotografía)
- El Conde, Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro, Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema - GANADOR
- Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
Best Production Design (Mejor Diseño de Producción)
- Poor Things - GANADORA
- Napoleon
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Sound (Mejor Sonido)
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest ( Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers) - GANADORA
Best Visual Effects (Mejores Efectos Visuales)
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One - GANADORA
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Napoleon
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Best Documentary Feature (Mejor Documental)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Four Daughters
- 20 Days In Mariupol - GANADORA
- To Kill A Tiger
- The Eternal Memory
Best Documentary Short Subject (Mejor Corto Documental)
- The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - GANADORA
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best Animated Feature (Mejor Película Animada)
- The Boy and the Heron - GANADORA
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short Film (Mejor Corto Animado)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko GANADORA
Best Hair and Makeup (Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado)
- Golda
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
- Poor Things (Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey and Mark Coulier) - GANADORES
- Oppenheimer
- Maestro
Best Adapted Screenplay (Mejor Guion Adaptado)
- The Zone Of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) - GANADORA
Best Original Screenplay (Mejor Guion Original)
- Past Lives
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Harari)- GANADORA
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Maestro
Best Live-Action Short Film (Mejor Cortometraje)
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales) - GANADOR
