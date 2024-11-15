Queen Mary snaps photo of royal dogs enjoying an autumn day

Queen Mary of Denmark stepped behind the camera to snap a photo of two furry family members frolicking in fall. On Nov. 13, the Danish Royal House shared a photo, taken by Her Majesty, of the royal family's border collies, Grace and Coco.

"Autumn colors 🍁🍂," the picture was captioned (translated to English), along with photo credit given to the Danish Queen.

"So beautiful! The queen takes great pictures! 👏❤️," one Instagram user commented on the post (translated to English), while another wrote, "Beautiful picture of the dogs and the forest ❤️🍂🍂 queen Mary, looks like you and the dogs had a really nice day."

The Danish royal family welcomed Grace to their family in the summer of 2017. The border collie is related to the royal family's late dog Ziggy. Their "much-loved dog" Ziggy passed away in April of 2017. The Royal House announced Ziggy's death, writing, "The dog has been part of the family for the past 12 years and was a wedding present for the Crown Prince couple. Ziggy was a faithful and loving dog who unfortunately suffered from chronic kidney failure and osteoarthritis. Despite this, the quality of life was high until the end."

In 2021, the Crown Prince Family introduced their home's "two new residents." They revealed that Grace had become "the mother of two of the cutest puppies…. to the great joy of all of us."

Queen Mary has said that Grace and Coco "have a very special meaning for" her family. In a post marking International Dog Day this year, Her Majesty penned on Instagram, "Happy International Dog Day to all dog owners and friends 🐾At home, Grace and Coco have a very special meaning for our entire family."

"Last week I met Coco's father Eagle during our visit to Assens. It was a lovely surprise and great to notice how much father and daughter resemble each other," she continued. "In the second picture, Grace is in the front and a curious Coco is seen behind. It can be difficult for some to tell the difference 🤔."