Princess Charlene of Monaco opens up about her twins' personalities

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared insights into her twins' personalities in a new interview with Gala magazine. The mom of two described her daughter Princess Gabriella as "very curious."

"She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention,” Charlene said of Gabriella. Meanwhile her son, Prince Jacques, who is also curious, as well as observant, is "more reserved." Charlene said, "He is naturally very calm."

The royal shares her son and daughter, who are both 9, with her husband Prince Albert. Charlene admitted to the magazine that it's "difficult to find time to spend one-on-one time" with her twins, but noted that it's "essential when you are the parents of twins."

She added, "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them."

© David Nivière/PLS Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert pictured with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the traditional Monaco picnic in 2024

Last year, Prince Albert spoke with PEOPLE about his twins, saying that Gabriella "has her own little personality and sometimes does things that are, you know — she'll try to use her brother and get him into trouble." However, he noted that "Jacques stands up to her now, and when he's had enough, says 'No!' So he's not squashed by her strong personality."

At the time, Albert also revealed that Princess Gabriella "can sometimes feel a little uncomfortable around too many people." He said, "I see it. Between them now, Jacques talks more, engages more, in public."

Over the summer, the twins joined their parents in Paris at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. They were also out in September for the traditional Monaco picnic.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who is two minutes older than her twin brother, will be celebrating a milestone birthday next month. The siblings turn 10 on Dec. 10. Princess Charlene welcomed her son and daughter at Princess Grace Hospital in 2014.