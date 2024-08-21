When are Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett getting married?

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett's big day is just around the corner! The couple is set to tie the knot on Aug. 31 in Geiranger, Norway. The ceremony will take place at the Hotel Union Geiranger.

When announcing her wedding venue in 2023, the Norwegian Princess said (translated to English), "Geiranger is known for its spectacular fjord and dramatic mountains. The Geirangerfjord is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and represents Norway's rich culture and natural beauty. We are so happy to be able to celebrate our love in the beautiful surroundings of Geiranger."

"It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences," she continued. "Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

HOLA!'s sister publication HELLO! will be covering the nuptials exclusively in its magazine, website and on social media in collaboration with HOLA!. "I'm very excited to be in HELLO! and HOLA! - they always have lovely photo shoots," the bride to be said. "Our wedding location in Gerainger is very beautiful and special to me and I'm really looking forward to it."

© Vivien Killilea Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett are getting married on Aug. 31, 2024

The Princess' fiancé added, "I love HELLO! and HOLA! and I really appreciate being in the magazines. I've been reading articles [in the magazine] and feel that they really understand me and Martha. Other publications turn me into something I am not, but HELLO! and HOLA! really represent who I am and I'm grateful for that."

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, announced their engagement in June 2022. On Instagram, the Princess wrote, "I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."

Following the news of their engagement, the Norwegian Royal House shared that Märtha’s dad King Harald V and mom Queen Sonja had extended "their heartiest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement" and wished "the couple all the best for their future together.”