Princess Leonor wears strapless top for girls' day with mom, sister and grandmother

Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia enjoyed a girls' day out with their mom Queen Letizia and grandmother Queen Sofia in Palma de Mallorca. The Princess of Asturias, 18, was spotted driving the group on Aug. 6.

© Carlos Alvarez The Spanish royals stepped out in Palma de Mallorca on Aug. 6

Leonor exuded summer vibes wearing a strapless button-up top from Subdued (via Royal Fashion Police) for their visit to the Plaza Mayor. The Princess teamed the floral number with white pants and espadrille wedges. Like her granddaughter, Queen Sofia also opted for white pants, which she paired with a blue blouse, while Letizia and her younger daughter both wore summery skirts and tops.

© Carlos Alvarez The Princess of Asturias was pictured driving her younger sister, mom and grandmother

Missing from the family outing was King Felipe. His Majesty is back in Paris this week for the Olympics. He was at Olympic events on Tuesday, and on Monday, the King joined Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands at the 3x3 basketball match between the Netherlands and France.

© Carlos Alvarez Princess Leonor wore a summery top for the outing

Letizia, as well as Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, have all shown their support for Spanish athletes during the Games. The Spanish Queen was in Paris last week and her daughters attended multiple events after the Olympics began late last month. Letizia and Felipe also attended the Olympics Opening ceremony on July 26.

Ahead of the ceremony, King Felipe, who is a former Olympian himself, told members of the Spanish team that he, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia and his mother would be at the "greatest number of events possible." He also said (translated to English), "What I want is for you to live this experience in the best way possible, to enjoy it and enjoy the excitement of getting there, because the effort you have had to make to get there is already a success. So now enjoy it and do it as best as possible, because you know how to do it very well."