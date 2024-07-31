Prints in Palma de Mallorca! Queen Letizia and mother-in-law Queen Sofia step out in colorful looks

While their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, were in Paris, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain hosted a reception at Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca. Their Majesties, accompanied by Felipe's mother Queen Sofia, received representatives of the different sectors and institutions of Balearic society at the traditional summer reception on July 29.

Letizia and her mother-in-law both opted for colorful prints for the occasion. Leonor and Sofia's mom stepped out in a midi design from MAKSU teamed with braided flat sandals. Meanwhile, Queen Sofia wore a floral tunic with matching pants paired with wedges.

© Carlos Alvarez The Spanish royals hosted the traditional summer reception at Marivent Palace on July 29

The same day as the reception, King Felipe and Queen Letizia's teenage daughters were out in Paris attending Olympic events. The Princess of Asturias and her younger sister watched beach volleyball, fencing and handball matches on July 29, and paid a visit to the Olympic Village.

The sisters have been out and about in the French capital since the first day of the games, showing their support for Spanish competitors. On the eve of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, King Felipe told members of the Spanish team that himself, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia and his mother would be at the "greatest number of events possible."

His Majesty is a former Olympian himself. The King was a member of the Spanish Olympic Sailing team in the Soling class during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and served as Spain's flag bearer in the Parade of the Nations that year. He and Letizia were both in Paris last week for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

On the eve of the ceremony, Felipe told Spanish Olympic team members (translated to English): "What I want is for you to live this experience in the best way possible, to enjoy it and enjoy the excitement of getting there, because the effort you have had to make to get there is already a success. So now enjoy it and do it as best as possible, because you know how to do it very well. And nothing else. We will have the opportunity to share a little time here and tomorrow at the opening and little by little we will see the different competitions.”