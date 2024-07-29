Queen Letizia of Spain wows in metallic liquid dress

Days after bringing glamour to Paris, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in Palma for the 2024 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest. The royal mom of two stunned at the festival's closing ceremony on Sunday, July 28, wearing a metallic number by BOSS Womenswear.

Queen Letizia stunned in a metallic dress at the festival on July 28

The evening dress, which originally retailed for $645, featured double spaghetti straps, which showed off the Queen's toned arms. Her Majesty teamed the midi dress, "crafted in fluent fabric with a liquid-soft drape," with matching heeled sandals and dazzling Barbara Goenaga earrings.

Letizia presided over the closing ceremony, during which she presented the Master of Cinema Award to Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez Actor Michael Douglas received the Master of Cinema Award from Queen Letizia

The Queen's appearance at the ceremony in Palma came two days after she and her husband, King Felipe, attended the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. Their Majesties were seen cheering for the Spanish athletes at the event on July 26, while sporting matching ponchos in the rain. Prior to putting on their ponchos, Felipe took a sweet selfie of himself and his wife at the ceremony.

The royal couple's daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, have been snapping selfies in the City of Light since the first official day of the games. The Princess of Asturias and her younger sister have been showing their support for Spanish athletes, including Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, at events in Paris. Ahead of the Olympics, King Felipe told members of the Spanish Olympic team that himself, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia and his mother, Queen Sofia, would be at the "greatest number of events possible."