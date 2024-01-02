Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei shares photo of fiancée ahead of royal wedding

The countdown is on to Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei’s royal wedding! The 32-year-old son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is set to wed his fiancée Anisha Isa Kalebic this month. On New Year’s Eve, the Prince took to his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife-to-be.

“Wishing you all the best for 2024 💫,” he wrote alongside the picture of the two of them.

Prince Abdul Mateen’s engagement to Anisha was announced in October of 2023. The announcement read (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!): “By the royal command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, the palace has announced the upcoming wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Isa Kalebic will be held from 7 to 16 January 2024.”

Per HELLO!, the festivities “will begin with the ceremony of proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command, followed by the performances of royal court musicians to formally herald the start of the royal wedding celebrations.” Then on Jan. 11, the “solemnisation of the marriage vows” will take place at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. HELLO! reported that “the highlight of the week-long celebration” will be the “Royal Wedding Reception, followed by a glittering royal banquet where guests are expected to attend from all over the world.”

According to the MailOnline, the Prince and Princess of Wales are rumored to be attending the wedding. The Sultan of Brunei, who has five sons and seven daughters, was among the guests at Prince William and Catherine’s royal wedding in 2011.

Prince Abdul Mateen accompanied his father to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 and to a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of King Charles III’s coronation last year.

Last June, ﻿Prince Abdul Mateen and his father, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, ﻿attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s wedding in Jordan. Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, Prince Abdul Mateen wrote: “A huge congratulations to my friend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness 🤍.”