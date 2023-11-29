Queen Maxima wows in nude illusion gown in Paris

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stunned during a night out in Paris this week. The royal mom of three opened the “Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses” exhibition on Tuesday at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the French capital.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima opened the exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Nov. 28

“I really congratulate Paris for having this first,” Queen Maxima said at the opening, according to WWD. King Willem-Alexander’s wife praised Iris van Herpen in French, calling the fashion designer “a Dutch artist of the very first order” and “the woman who gave a new dimension to fashion, whose every dress is an adventure and an enigma.”

Per the Dutch Royal House, the exhibit “revolves around nine themes, including ‘water’ and ‘skeletons’, both of which are prominent elements of Ms Van Herpen’s designs.”

©Getty Images



The Dutch royal wore a gown by Iris van Herpen to the exhibition opening

Maxima wowed wearing an Iris van Herpen gown to the event on Nov. 28. One royal watcher pointed out its similarity to another dress by the designer that was made for Queen B aka Beyoncé. Royal Arjan posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Her Majesty is wearing an Iris van Herpen dress similar to the one Beyoncé wore during the Renaissance World Tour.”

©WireImage



Beyoncé’s Heliosphere gown was designed by the Dutch fashion designer

Beyoncé wore the gorgeous design during her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Amsterdam back in June. Iris previously admitted on Instagram that it “was not an easy adventure to create” the Grammy winner’s custom dress. The Dutch designer shared that “almost a thousand falcate shapes were 3D constructed by casting silver-marbled silicone. The falcate molds were vacuum-formed first. Each falcate-shape is individually stitched onto a nude illusion tulle.”

Iris also revealed that 12 “people from the IVH atelier passionately created the Heliosphere gown that took a total of 700 hours from start to finish.”