Prince William motivates small business to continue pushing ‘boundaries of what sustainable fashion can achieve’

The Prince of Wales showed off his sustainable style during his recent trip to Singapore. Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize, attended the 2023 United for Wildlife Global Summit on Nov. 6 wearing a navy suit paired with a tie made from recycled plastic bottles. The floral blue tie, which is handmade in Italy and retails for $50, was from Wilmok—whose mission is to deliver high-end, sustainable fashion accessories at accessible prices.

Darryll Wilson, founder of Wilmok, told HOLA! USA, “Seeing HRH Prince William wearing our tie was an unbelievable moment for us. It was a mix of surprise, pride, and excitement. This recognition means the world to our very small team. It’s not just about the visibility but also about the validation of our efforts in sustainable fashion.”

©Getty Images



The Prince of Wales wore a Wilmok tie made from recycled plastic bottles on Nov. 6

Darryll noted that the tie worn by the Prince of Wales “represents a blend of traditional style with a forward-thinking vision for sustainability” and is “special because it’s the first of its kind — a handmade Italian tie crafted from recycled plastic.”

“Our aim was to create a tie that endures, just like the material it’s made from, minimizing waste and maximizing style,” Darryll added.

Wilmok, which launched in late 2019, is committed to social responsibility. According to the brand’s website, every product purchased provides one week of food to an underprivileged child in Darryll’s home country, Nepal﻿. “It’s a way of giving back and making a positive impact beyond fashion,” Darryll told HOLA! USA.

Prince William wearing one of the brand’s designs is admittedly a “huge source of inspiration” for the small business owner. “This experience has not only elevated our brand, but also motivated us to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what sustainable fashion can achieve,” Darryll shared. “It’s a reminder that even small brands can make a big impact.”

©Getty Images



The heir to the throne recycled his green Alexander McQueen blazer for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

Prince William’s tie wasn’t his only sustainable fashion choice during his visit to Singapore last week. The heir to the throne recycled the green velvet blazer that he wore to the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony for this year’s ceremony. Kensington Palace said the Alexander McQueen piece has been part of the Prince’s wardrobe for ten years.

Prince William traveled to Singapore for the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The prestigious global environmental prize, which the royal launched in 2020, aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore the planet. The 2023 winners—Acción Andina, GRST, WildAid Marine Program, S4S Technologies and Boomitra—were revealed at the ceremony on Nov. 7.

“The light of optimism is burning bright in our Earthshot Finalists,” William said. “From Boomitra, S4S, and Acción Andina, to GRST and WildAid Marine Program, our Winners and all our Finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all.”