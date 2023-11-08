Queen Camilla rewears her coronation gown with the Diamond Diadem

Queen Camilla recycled her coronation gown six months after she and King Charles III’s were crowned at Westminster Abbey. The Queen wore the dress that was designed by Bruce Oldfield again on Tuesday for the state opening of parliament. While Charles had previously opened Parliament before on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 7 marked his first time as monarch.

While His Majesty wore the Imperial State Crown during the ceremony, the Queen wore the dazzling Diamond Diadem for the very first time on Tuesday. Ahead of the state opening of parliament, The Sun reported that Camilla would make a “sweet tribute” to her late mother-in-law by wearing the sparkling headpiece.

According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth wore the Diamond Diadem for the first time in public at her first state opening of parliament in 1952. King Charles’ mother also wore the diadem on her way to her coronation in 1953.

The piece was made in 1820 for George IV’s coronation. Per the Royal Collection Trust, it is set with 1,333 diamonds, including a four-carat pale yellow brilliant in the center of the front cross, and the narrow band is edged with pearls.

The state opening of parliament, which is steeped in tradition, takes place on the first day of a new parliamentary session and marks the formal start of the parliamentary year. Tuesday was the first time a state opening of parliament had been presided over by a King in more than seven decades. The last King to do so was Charles’ grandfather George VI in 1950.