Palace announces birth of royal baby: Details

The Belgian royal family has welcomed a new member! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the birth of Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta’s third child, Alix.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Brussels. The news was accompanied by a precious photo of Alix sleeping, along with a message that read (translated to English): “Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Alix, born early on the morning of Saturday 2 September in Brussels. Alix weighs 10 pounds and, just like her mum, is doing well.”

“The families of the happy parents are joining in this great happiness,” the Royal Palace added.

©Getty Images



Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta tied the knot in 2014

Amedeo and Elisabetta are also parents to daughter Anna Astrid and son Maximilian. Following the birth of their first child, Anna Astrid, in 2016, Amedeo, son of Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz, admitted to journalists (via Town & Country), “It’s all completely new to us,” adding, “We are a little nervous.”

Prince Amedeo, who is sixth in line to the Belgian throne, is the grandson of former Belgian King Albert II and King Philippe of Belgium’s nephew. The Prince married his wife Elisabetta back in 2014. The bride wore a stunning dress by Valentino for her royal wedding in Rome. Queen Mathilde and King Philippe attended the ceremony with Prince Gabriel, Princess Eléonor and Prince Emmanuel.