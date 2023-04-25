Queen Letizia looks pretty in head-to-toe pink at the palace

Queen Letizia of Spain was thinking pink on Tuesday! The royal mom of two looked rosy at the Royal Palace of Madrid wearing a printed midi dress, said to be from Lady Pipa.

The stylish design features a plunging v-neck and pleating on the front. Letizia teamed her dress with magenta slingback pumps and pearl drop earrings, and completed her look with an elegant updo.

©Getty Images





The King and Queen held the lunch at the palace to mark the Cervantes Award ceremony, which took place on Monday. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents awarded the 2022 “Miguel de Cervantes” prize to Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas on April 24.

Before the lunch on Tuesday, Felipe said (via Casa de S.M. el Rey and translated to English), “We are happy to fulfill the tradition of bringing together here at the Royal Palace a representation of the world of letters to pay a triple tribute: to the figure of our winner of this 2022 edition, Rafael Cadenas, to our common language and, as always deserves, especially on these dates, to Miguel de Cervantes himself, whose universal work reflects sublime way the essential values embodied by the Spanish language.”

©Getty Images





Letizia and Felipe will be heading to London next week. It’s been reported that the Spanish Royal House confirmed to the EFE agency that the King and Queen will attend King Charles III’s coronation. The Spanish royals are reportedly scheduled to arrive in London on May 5, the day before the service.

King Charles will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria are all confirmed to attend the coronation. Buckingham Palace has said that the coronation will reflect the monarch’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”