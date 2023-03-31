Meghan Markle releases statement after winning award

Meghan Markle has won an award for her Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced on Thursday the winners of﻿ the 48th annual Gracie Awards. The Duchess of Sussex, who is one of the digital media national winners, was recognized for her role as an entertainment podcast host.

Archewell congratulated Meghan and the Archetypes team on their win and include a statement from the Duchess herself. “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor,” Meghan said. “This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

©Spotify



Meghan Markle won a Gracie Award for her podcast ‘Archetypes’

Meghan’s podcast “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back” debuted on Spotify last August. Guests on her show included Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

The Gracies “recognize outstanding programming and individual achievement created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media in news and entertainment.” Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill and Amanda Seyfried are also among this year’s winners. Winners will be honored on May 23 at a gala event held ﻿at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in L.A.

Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said in a statement on March 30, “As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards. This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision.”

Becky continued, “Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”