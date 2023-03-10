Sarah Ferguson says Princess Beatrice likes to dress daughter up like Barbie

Princess Beatrice likes dressing her little girl up! Sarah Ferguson spoke about her daughters and grandchildren while at The 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday. ﻿ “What is it like to be a grandmother?” the Duchess of York was asked, to which she replied (via PEOPLE), “I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. Full stop, they’re exceptional.”

“Then on top of that, these two little, baby Eugenie, baby Beatrice, they’re looking at me with the big eyes. They look like my girls,” she added. “August is teaching me to play trains and diggers.”

©Getty Images



Sarah Ferguson said that her granddaughter Sienna is a mini Beatrice

Sarah went on to reveal her granddaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi’s nickname. She said, “And Sisi is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, cause Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Sarah noted that her “girls had Barbie dolls,” while August was teaching her about trains. The doting grandmother also shared that her grandchildren “just follow me around like Peter Pan.”

©Getty Images



August is teaching his maternal grandmother “to play trains”

Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2021. Edo is also a father to son Wolfie.﻿ Meanwhile, Sarah’s youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are parents to two-year-old son August Brooksbank and are expecting their second child this summer.

Sarah celebrated Eugenie’s pregnancy news earlier this year with a snapshot of her grandson August on Instagram. “You will be sharing puddles, Augie ! Superb news, Granny heaven,” she captioned the post. “So deeply grateful.”