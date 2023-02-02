Mike Tindall reveals which show he’d ‘probably say no’ to because of wife Zara

Mike Tindall spoke about his “over-exaggerated dancing” while competing on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!—but don’t expect him to hit the ballroom floor on Strictly Come Dancing. Princess Anne’s son-in-law explained why he’d “probably say no” to the dance competition.

“It’s divorce, I reckon isn’t it, you don’t want that - it’s not in my remit,” Zara Tindall’s husband said on Wednesday at the Legends of Rugby Awards, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

Mike is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara

Mike, 44, appeared on the reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last year. He’s also previously competed on The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby co-host married Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter in 2011. Zara and the former rugby player are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, four, and one-year-old son Lucas. At the awards on Feb. 1, the dad of three revealed that his daughters play rugby.

Mike told HELLO!, “Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well.”