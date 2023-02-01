The Princess of Wales launches new social media account

The Princess of Wales has a new Instagram account. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which Catherine established in 2021, launched its @earlychildhood account this week—coinciding with the launch of the Shaping Us campaign, which highlights the importance of early childhood.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared its very first post on Jan. 30, teasing its followers to stay tuned for the launch of Shaping Us. The account has since posted the 90-second claymation film that was released to kick off the campaign, as well as messages from the Princess of Wales and photos from her visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, where she marked the launch of the campaign on Tuesday.

In one video message, the royal mom of three said, “Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

She continued, “Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.”

Alongside footage from the Princess’ visit to Leeds on Tuesday, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood teased, “This is just the beginning and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

Aside from Instagram, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood ﻿has had a Twitter account since 2022. Shaping Us, the new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, follows over a decade of work by the Princess of Wales on early childhood and lifelong mental health and wellbeing.