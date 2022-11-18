Mike Tindall reveals what royal in-law said after his trousers ripped in front of her

Mike Tindall’s dance moves have cost him suits in the past. During an episode of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Zara Tindall’s husband recalled ripping his pants in front of one of his royal in-laws.

“Zara had a 30th birthday. It was a disco ‘70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor. I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight. Nothing ever fits a rugby player’s bum and legs,” he said before revealing that he was dancing with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, when he did a move that ripped his pants.

Mike, 44, added, “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said ‘Nibble my nuts.’”

As for how the Princess Royal, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, reacted? Mike shared, “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ And I’ve gone, ‘Yeah, I’m going.’ And walked off. ”

On the episode, Mike spoke about loving suits, but admitted that his “over-exaggerated dancing” is a problem with then. “I went to a wedding, ripped a suit and they were like, ‘Oh my God, what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare,’ ” he said. “They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”