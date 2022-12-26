Did King Charles mention Meghan and Harry in first Christmas speech?

While King Charles III gave his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle a sweet shoutout in his first address as sovereign in September, he did not mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first Christmas speech.

Although Meghan and Harry—who are no longer working members of the royal family—were not mentioned, Charles did reference the Prince and Princess of Wales in his remarks. “I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need. Together with the many charitable organizations, which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances, our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as ourself. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light of practical examples of this community spirit,” Charles said in his speech.

The monarch delivered his message from St. George’s Chapel, close to where both of his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, are buried. Charles, whose mother passed away in September, noted in his speech that Christmas is “a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.” He said, “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season, and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

The King also shared that his late “mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people, and it is one which I share with my whole heart.” He added, “It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch with goodness and compassion the lives of others and to shine a light in the world around them.”

Charles celebrated his first Christmas as monarch with several members of the royal family on Sunday. The King and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by family members, including Prince Louis, as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day service.