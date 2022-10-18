Crown Prince Haakon talks sister’s title and her fiancé Shaman Durek

The topic of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s title is said to be “difficult” for her brother Crown Prince Haakon. Earlier this month, Se og Hør reported that King Harald V is considering removing his daughter’s Princess title and that meetings have already taken place. According to Royal Central, Haakon, 49, confirmed during an engagement that there is an ongoing debate about whether his sister, 51, will keep her title.
“This is a topic that I find difficult,” the future King confessed, per Royal Central. “On the one hand, my sister got engaged, and I got to know Durek Verrett and think it is nice to be with him. I have been with him on many occasions. I would like him to feel welcome in our family.”
The heir to the Norwegian throne noted that he also feels “very responsible for the institution.” “We have of course noticed that some of what has been said and done has caused quite a bit of discussion. Some of it has also been controversial. We have to talk about figuring this out and that is what we are trying to do now that we now have this process where we are trying to find a good way forward,” Haakon said.
“At the same time that brings us the feelings and thoughts about the different aspects. So this is going to take some more time,” the Crown Prince continued. “It is natural that if something happens that people think something about, that it creates debate. I think that is part of the living democracy that Norway is a part of.”
In 2019, it was decided that Märtha Louise would no longer use her title of Princess in her business endeavors. Haakon’s sister got engaged to Shaman Durek Verrett earlier this year. The King Harald V has reportedly spoken about his future son-in-law learning the royal ropes, saying (via Royal Central): “I do not think it has fully sunk in yet what we mean, but we are in a process and this will eventually work itself out. We get to know each other better and better, and we will talk to him, as we do in a family,” adding, “So, it is going to work out. But I don’t promise that it will be resolved tomorrow. It is the culture collision we are now noticing.”
The Princess’ fiancé has previously discussed having “a great relationship with the royal family.” During an Instagram Live in June, Shaman Durek shared, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”