Crown Prince Haakon talks sister’s title and her fiancé Shaman Durek

The topic of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s title is said to be “difficult” for her brother Crown Prince Haakon. Earlier this month, Se og Hør reported that King Harald V is considering removing his daughter’s Princess title and that meetings have already taken place. According to Royal Central, Haakon, 49, confirmed during an engagement that there is an ongoing debate about whether his sister, 51, will keep her title.

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is Princess Märtha Louise’s younger brother

“This is a topic that I find difficult,” the future King confessed, per Royal Central. “On the one hand, my sister got engaged, and I got to know Durek Verrett and think it is nice to be with him. I have been with him on many occasions. I would like him to feel welcome in our family.”

The heir to the Norwegian throne noted that he also feels “very responsible for the institution.” “We have of course noticed that some of what has been said and done has caused quite a bit of discussion. Some of it has also been controversial. We have to talk about figuring this out and that is what we are trying to do now that we now have this process where we are trying to find a good way forward,” Haakon said.