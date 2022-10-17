New photos of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis released

Sarah Ferguson celebrated her birthday over the weekend with new photos of herself and Queen Elizabeth’s corgis. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the dogs pictured with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother are Sandy and Muick.

“The presents that keep giving..,” Sarah wrote alongside one of the posts.

The Duchess of York, who turned 63 on Oct. 15, was pictured laying in the grass with the late Queen’s corgis. “Wonderful to know they are so cared for,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote: “I love that you have these two beautiful friends. They must miss their beloved owner. Our darling Queen would so pleased to see them both happy and loved.”

Following Her Majesty’s death in September, it was reported that the corgis would be living at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah.

Sarah told The Telegraph in an interview published earlier this month that it was “a big honour” to take on Muick and Sandy. Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother also described the Queen’s corgis as “national treasures” who have “been taught well.”