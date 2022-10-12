Princess Eugenie celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with romantic photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated four years of marriage on Wednesday. King Charles III’s niece, 32, took to her personal Instagram account to mark their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting.. ❤️❤️😘,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself and Jack sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

The romantic snapshot, taken by photographer Alex Bramall, shows Eugenie—dressed in her wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos—kissing Jack in a carriage. ﻿The couple﻿ rode in the Scottish State Coach following their nuptials in Windsor.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018. The Princess’ grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who have both since passed away, were in attendance.

Jack and the Princess met in Switzerland. Eugenie has previously said it was “love at first sight.” The couple welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February of 2021.

In June, August made an appearance during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee central weekend. Eugenie and Jack took their son to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Over three months later, Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice paid tribute to their paternal grandmother with a moving statement. In their joint statement after the Queen’s death, the sisters said: “Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.”