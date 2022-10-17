Royal siblings go apple picking: See the sweet pictures!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s kids look apple-solutely adorable in new photos. On Saturday, the Swedish Royal Court shared pictures of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar apple picking. The sweet images were taken by the royal siblings’ mother, Victoria.

“Harvest time 🍎,” the post was captioned (translated to English).

Estelle and Oscar were dressed down for the fall activity in Öland. The ten-year-old Princess was pictured in a tree in one snapshot, while her six-year-old brother, sporting a backwards baseball cap, helped from the ground. Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne after her mother, also posed for a solo picture with their apple picking haul.

Victoria’s children aren’t the only young Swedish royals enjoying the fall. Over in the states, the Crown Princess’ sister, Princess Madeleine, who lives in Florida with her family, recently went pumpkin picking with her daughters, Princess Leonore, eight, and Princess Adrienne, four.