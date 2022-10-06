Princess introduces family’s newest addition

Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s family has a new furry member. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to introduce her family’s four-legged addition.

“Please meet Oreo! He is a 3-yr old Havanese, who we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami. Prior to that, Oreo was not treated well and was tied up outside, under the Florida elements, for most of the day and night,” Madeleine captioned photos of the adorable Havanese.

She continued, “But today, he gets to make us laugh and show us what a tender and loving soul he has (and, yes, Teddy and he are total buddies who can’t stop playing with each other)! ❤️🐶.”

The Princess’ post included a photo of Oreo with Teddy, the family’s other dog. While Teddy appeared in the royal family’s virtual Easter celebration in 2020, Madeleine did not “properly” introduce Teddy until March 2022.

Princess Madeleine resides in Florida with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The royal family moved to the Sunshine State back in 2018. Madeleine has told Swedish magazine Mama in the past, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”