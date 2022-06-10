New portrait released to mark Princess Madeleine’s 40th birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Madeleine! The Swedish royal celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, June 10. A new portrait of the mom of three was released to mark the special occassion.

The Princess was pictured wearing a pink floral print dress and suede pumps for the photo. It’s the same dress that Madeleine wore in a portrait with members of the Swedish Royal House earlier this year.

©Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna



Princess Madeleine celebrated her 40th birthday on June 10

The Swedish Royal Court revealed that Madeleine will be celebrating her birthday privately with her family in the United States. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s daughter moved to Florida in 2018 with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

Back in 2019, Madeleine spoke about life in the Sunshine State in an interview with Swedish magazine Mama. She said, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”

Although she is celebrating her milestone 40th birthday in the states, Madeleine will be heading to Sweden this summer. Margareta Thorgren, the court’s information manager, told Svensk Dam that “they will be here during the month of July and will arrive in good time.”