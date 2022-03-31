Princess Sofia, Princess Madeleine, more Swedish royals star in new official portrait

The Swedish royal family’s website has a new look and new portraits to go along with it. In addition to individual photos of members of the royal house, a new group portrait featuring seven royal family members has been released.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were joined by their daughter Crown Princess Victoria, son-in-law PrinceDaniel, grandkids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, daughter Princess Madeleine, son Prince Carl Philip and daughter-in-law Princess Sofia in the new official photo.

©Linda Broström/The Royal Court of Sweden





Noticeably missing from the picture are Princess Madeleine’s husband Christopher O’Neill, their three children (Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne), and the Prince Couple’s three sons (Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian). Madeleine and Carl Philip’s respective kids were removed from the royal house back in 2019. While they are not part of the royal house, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne,﻿ Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian are part of the royal family.

As the Swedish Royal Court notes on its newly redesigned website, the royal house “includes the King and Queen as well as those who are so close to the throne and have such a position that they should be titled Royal Highness; that is, the Crown Princess Family, the Prince Couple, Princess Madeleine and Princess Birgitta.” Princess Birgitta is the King’s older sister.

©Thron Ullberg/The Royal Court of Sweden





A new generational portrait of the Swedish King and future Queens, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle, was also among the new portraits released. The ten-year-old royal posed in the center between her mother and grandfather wearing a floor-length dress and a headband. Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, celebrated her tenth birthday last month with her family, including her maternal grandparents.