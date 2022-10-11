Princess Madeleine takes daughters pumpkin picking in Florida

‘Tis the season for pumpkin picking! Princess Madeleine of Sweden enjoyed a fall outing with her kids in Florida. The royal mom of three paid a visit to The Berry Farm in Miami with her daughters Princess Leonore, eight, and Princess Adrienne, four.

The Swedish Princess, 40, shared photos on Monday of her daughters posing with pumpkins at the farm, which she captioned: “It’s a Pumpkin picking kind a day! 🎃.”

Adrienne wore a dress with ruffled sleeves for the outing, while big sister Leonore opted for green and white gingham shorts and a T-shirt. Several Instagram users commented on how Madeleine’s daughters have grown.

“Oh my goodness they’ve gotten so big!! ❤️,” one commented on the post. Another wrote: “Wow..the girls look so grown up!”

Missing from the pictures is Madeleine’s seven-year-old son, Prince Nicolas. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s daughter moved to Florida in 2018 with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children. Madeleine has previously told Swedish magazine Mama, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”

“In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden,” she added. “In Florida they aren’t recognised as often.”