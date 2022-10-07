Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have date night at concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a rockin’ night out this week! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday evening.

Drummer Adam Topol shared a photo of the couple on Instagram writing, “Harry and Meghan in the house !”

Additional pictures of the California-based couple at the concert were published by TMZ. According to TMZ, Meghan and Harry “watched the show from a special section” with about ten other people.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly “cut loose during the show, dancing, swaying to the music and clearly familiar with Jack’s hits.”

The pair’s date night comes a little over two weeks after Meghan and Harry returned to California. The Duke and Duchess traveled to Europe in early September for events in the UK and Germany.

During their trip, Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral. Following the monarch’s death, the Sussexes reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor. Prince William is said to have invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Catherine as they viewed floral tributes left for the late Queen.

Page Six confirmed that Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s parents left the UK the day after attending Her Majesty’s state funeral, which took place on Sept. 19. On Sept. 27, Variety reported that “upon returning home to California,” the couple intended “to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.”