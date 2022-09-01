Crown Prince Hussein celebrates mom Queen Rania’s birthday with sweet tribute

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan shared a sweet tribute to celebrate his mother Queen Rania’s birthday on Wednesday. The 28 year old posted a photo on his personal Instagram account of his mom seemingly baking cookies.

“Always a loving mother despite your busyness... My dear mother, happy new year and I ask God to protect and take care of you,” Hussein captioned the photo in Arabic.

The Crown Prince also added in English, “Thank you for pouring so much of your heart into everything that you do for us. Happy birthday.”

The Queen of Jordan turned 52 on Aug. 31. Rania celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her loved ones, including Hussein’s fiancée Rajwa Al Saif and Princess Iman’s fiancé Jameel Thermiotis.

“I am happy with you, there is nothing sweeter than a birthday with you around me,” Rania wrote (in Arabic translated to English) alongside a photo of herself with her four children—Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem—and future children-in-law.